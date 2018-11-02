Discover Financial Services (DFS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DFS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.80.

NYSE:DFS traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,324,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,931. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.51. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $63.31 and a one year high of $81.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 19.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $293,287.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,468,564.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $2,314,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,180,798 shares in the company, valued at $91,110,373.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,100 shares of company stock worth $7,656,625 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,463,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,588,000 after buying an additional 95,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 11.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,863,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,452,000 after buying an additional 482,980 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,315,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,053,000 after buying an additional 85,508 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,216,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,475,000 after buying an additional 45,603 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,844,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,865,000 after purchasing an additional 129,286 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

