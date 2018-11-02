Dirtt Environmental Solutions (DRT) PT Raised to C$8.75 at Raymond James

Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities boosted their price target on Dirtt Environmental Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

Get Dirtt Environmental Solutions alerts:

Shares of TSE DRT opened at C$7.13 on Wednesday. Dirtt Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of C$4.39 and a twelve month high of C$7.16.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). Dirtt Environmental Solutions had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of C$80.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$82.29 million.

In related news, insider Geoffrey William Gosling sold 158,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.46, for a total transaction of C$1,022,618.00. Also, insider Barrie Arnold Loberg sold 228,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.36, for a total value of C$1,454,551.08. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 25,300 shares of company stock valued at $151,751 and sold 611,503 shares valued at $3,936,304.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs customized prefabricated interiors. The company combines its proprietary 3D design, configuration, and manufacturing software with integrated in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and its distribution partner network.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dirtt Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dirtt Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.