Directview (DIRV) and Dropcar (DCAR) Critical Comparison

Directview (OTCMKTS:DIRV) and Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Directview and Dropcar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Directview 0 0 0 0 N/A Dropcar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Directview and Dropcar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Directview -68.13% N/A -845.66% Dropcar N/A -177.64% -80.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Directview and Dropcar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Directview $2.90 million 0.65 -$1.55 million ($0.22) -0.04 Dropcar $16.74 million 0.20 N/A N/A N/A

Dropcar has higher revenue and earnings than Directview.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Dropcar shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Directview shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Dropcar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Directview has a beta of -7.73, meaning that its share price is 873% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dropcar has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dropcar beats Directview on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Directview

DirectView Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a full-service provider of teleconferencing products and services to businesses and organizations. The company operates in two divisions, Security and Surveillance, and Video Conferencing Services. The Security and Surveillance division provides surveillance systems, and digital video recording and services, including DVR recorders and cameras, video intercoms, NVR recorders and IP cameras, laser and video beam perimeter security products, motion detection and thermal imagery products, security design and consulting, remote control device management, equipment maintenance service plans, and access control solutions. It also develops customized software programs; and DirectView Security App, a mobile application to enable full remote management of deployed surveillance devices, such as positioning cameras, setting recording parameters, and replay of selected video. This division serves transportation, hospitality, industrial, educational, and residential markets. The Video Conferencing Services division provides multipoint video conferencing, network integration, custom room design, staffing, document conferencing, and IP/Web conferencing services that enable its clients to conduct remote meetings by linking participants in geographically dispersed locations. It is also involved in the sale of conferencing services based upon usage, sale and installation of video equipment, and sale of maintenance agreements. This division provides its services to organizations, such as professional service firms, investment banks, high tech companies, law firms, investor relations firms, and other domestic and multinational companies in commercial, government, medical, and educational sectors. The company sells its products and services in the United States and internationally through direct sales force, referrals, and its Website. DirectView Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Dropcar

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. Its technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them. The company provides its mobile app for consumers to ease the cost and stress of owning a car in the city; and enterprise platform for dealerships, leasing companies, OEMs, and shared mobility companies to reduce costs, streamline logistics, and deepen relationships with customers. DropCar, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

