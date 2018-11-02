Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes Position in Tecogen Inc. (TGEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,949 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of Tecogen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tecogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGEN shares. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Tecogen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price target on shares of Tecogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

TGEN stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. Tecogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 million. Tecogen had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. Research analysts forecast that Tecogen Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products and Services and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under Ultera brand name.

