Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) Director Sells $3,411,736.32 in Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Director Brian K. Halak sold 245,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $3,411,736.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $17.98.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,642.81% and a negative return on equity of 97.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,044,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,799,000 after acquiring an additional 15,351 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,097,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.86.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of rare, viral infectious, chronic liver, and cardiovascular diseases. Its development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; DCR-HBVS for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and DCR-PCSK9 to treat hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.