Dialog Semiconductor (DLG) PT Set at €21.00 by Baader Bank

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) has been assigned a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.84% from the company’s previous close.

DLG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dialog Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €25.65 ($29.83).

Dialog Semiconductor stock opened at €24.66 ($28.67) on Wednesday. Dialog Semiconductor has a 12-month low of €21.46 ($24.95) and a 12-month high of €50.68 ($58.93).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Power Conversion.

