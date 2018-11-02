DFS Furniture’s (DFS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on DFS Furniture from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th.

DFS stock opened at GBX 214 ($2.80) on Friday. DFS Furniture has a 52-week low of GBX 178 ($2.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 290.75 ($3.80).

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products. As of July 30, 2017, it operated a network of 113 DFS stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 7 stores internationally, as well as 36 stores with converted warehouse space.

