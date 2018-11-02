Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LHA. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cfra set a €27.60 ($32.09) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €24.92 ($28.97).

LHA opened at €19.73 ($22.94) on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €14.23 ($16.55) and a 52 week high of €31.26 ($36.35).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

