Deutsche Boerse (DB1) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by DZ Bank in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €108.56 ($126.23) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Boerse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €122.41 ($142.34).

ETR DB1 opened at €111.45 ($129.59) on Wednesday. Deutsche Boerse has a one year low of €77.25 ($89.83) and a one year high of €111.20 ($129.30).

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

