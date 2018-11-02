Detour Gold Co. Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (DGC)

Detour Gold Co. (TSE:DGC) – Analysts at Beacon Securities decreased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Detour Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Detour Gold’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Detour Gold alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Detour Gold from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Detour Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Detour Gold from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Detour Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Detour Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.03.

DGC stock opened at C$10.14 on Friday. Detour Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$9.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.40.

In related news, insider James Whyte Mavor sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.33, for a total value of C$72,512.00. Also, Director John Michael Kenyon bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.49 per share, with a total value of C$52,450.00. Insiders sold a total of 97,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,573 in the last quarter.

Detour Gold Company Profile

Detour Gold Corporation, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of metal mineral properties in Canada. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous group of mining leases and claims totaling 625 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Detour Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Detour Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.