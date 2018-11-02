Detour Gold Co. (DGC) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Detour Gold Co. (TSE:DGC) – Beacon Securities raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Detour Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.30.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Detour Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Detour Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Detour Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Detour Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Detour Gold from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Detour Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.03.

Shares of TSE DGC opened at C$10.14 on Thursday. Detour Gold has a twelve month low of C$9.11 and a twelve month high of C$15.40.

In other Detour Gold news, insider James Whyte Mavor sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.30, for a total transaction of C$98,400.00. Also, Director John Michael Kenyon sold 82,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.73, for a total transaction of C$1,055,660.71. Insiders have sold 97,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,573 over the last ninety days.

Detour Gold Company Profile

Detour Gold Corporation, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of metal mineral properties in Canada. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous group of mining leases and claims totaling 625 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

