Desjardins Upgrades Gildan Activewear (GIL) to “Buy”

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was upgraded by Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

GIL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Gildan Activewear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NYSE GIL opened at $30.50 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $754.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 231,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,031,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 13.9% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 30,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 145.3% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Smart Basics, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, Gold Toe, and Mossy Oak brands.

