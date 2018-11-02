Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan J. Watts sold 18,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $330,928.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,456 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $20,753,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $544,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $3,309,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $25.79.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

