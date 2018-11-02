Dell Technologies Inc (DVMT) Stake Boosted by Signition LP

Signition LP grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DVMT) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies comprises about 1.4% of Signition LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Signition LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVMT. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 14.9% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 60,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVMT opened at $91.16 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.96 and a fifty-two week high of $99.02. The company has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a positive return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Client Solutions Group (CSG), Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), and VMware. The CSG segment offers hardware, such as desktop personal computers, notebooks, and workstations; and branded peripherals, including monitors and projectors; third-party software and peripherals; and attached software, peripherals, and services comprising support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services.

