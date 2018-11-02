Dell Technologies (DVMT) and Huami (HMI) Financial Comparison

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) and Huami (NYSE:HMI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.2% of Dell Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Huami shares are held by institutional investors. 46.0% of Dell Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Dell Technologies and Huami, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dell Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75 Huami 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dell Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $110.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.03%. Huami has a consensus target price of $15.40, suggesting a potential upside of 54.00%. Given Huami’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Huami is more favorable than Dell Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Dell Technologies and Huami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dell Technologies -3.01% 30.61% 3.92% Huami N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dell Technologies and Huami’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dell Technologies $78.66 billion 0.89 -$3.73 billion $6.17 14.77 Huami $314.91 million 1.89 $25.77 million N/A N/A

Huami has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dell Technologies.

Summary

Dell Technologies beats Huami on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Client Solutions Group (CSG), Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), and VMware. The CSG segment offers hardware, such as desktop personal computers, notebooks, and workstations; and branded peripherals, including monitors and projectors; third-party software and peripherals; and attached software, peripherals, and services comprising support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions consisting of flash arrays, scale-out files, object platforms, and other software solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyper scale servers. The VMware segment offers compute, cloud, mobility, networking and security infrastructure software, including software-defined data center products, such as vSphere, vSAN, VMware NSX, and vRealize products; VMware Cloud solution that enables customers to run, manage, connect, and secure applications across private and public clouds; and end-user computing products comprising Workspace ONE solution, which enables IT organizations to deliver access to applications, data, and devices. The company also provides cybersecurity solutions; intelligence-driven information security solutions; cloud-native platform for software development and IT operations; cloud-based integration services; cloud software and infrastructure-as-a-service solutions that enable customers to migrate, run, and manage mission-critical applications in cloud-based IT environments; and financing services. The company was formerly known as Denali Holding Inc. and changed its name to Dell Technologies Inc. in August 2016. Dell Technologies Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

About Huami

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc. under the Xiaomi brand. It also provides mobile apps, such as Mi Fit that focuses on sports and fitness functions for users of Xiaomi wearable products; and Amazfit, which focuses on functions related to health and medical care for users of its self-branded products. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hefei, the People's Republic of China.

