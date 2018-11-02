Daxor (DXR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 16,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 230,947 shares.The stock last traded at $6.77 and had previously closed at $8.80.

Daxor Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR)

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia.

