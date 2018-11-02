Davita Inc (DVA) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 1,564.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,600 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Davita were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Davita by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Davita in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Green Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davita in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Davita in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Davita during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Davita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Davita from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

DVA stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. Davita Inc has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Davita had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

