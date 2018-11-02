David A. Reis Sells 7,415 Shares of Genesis Healthcare Inc (GEN) Stock

Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) Director David A. Reis sold 7,415 shares of Genesis Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $12,160.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David A. Reis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 10th, David A. Reis sold 3,502 shares of Genesis Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $5,708.26.

On Tuesday, September 4th, David A. Reis sold 47,755 shares of Genesis Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $83,093.70.

On Thursday, August 30th, David A. Reis sold 44,975 shares of Genesis Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $78,256.50.

On Tuesday, August 28th, David A. Reis sold 64,064 shares of Genesis Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $110,190.08.

On Friday, August 24th, David A. Reis sold 71,070 shares of Genesis Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $120,819.00.

On Tuesday, August 14th, David A. Reis sold 47,365 shares of Genesis Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $78,152.25.

On Thursday, August 9th, David A. Reis sold 101,404 shares of Genesis Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $171,372.76.

Shares of GEN stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. Genesis Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.86.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genesis Healthcare Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Genesis Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Genesis Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Genesis Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.75 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,302,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 127,118 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 715.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 813,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 713,545 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 67,300 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. 19.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesis Healthcare Company Profile

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

