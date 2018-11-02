Daqo New Energy (DQ) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) traded up 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.24 and last traded at $25.72. 560,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 465,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Friday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $222.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.46. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $66.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 10,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,067,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,806,000 after buying an additional 244,237 shares in the last quarter. 40.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

