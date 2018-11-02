Danone Sponsored ADR (DANOY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Danone Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DANOY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DANOY. Zacks Investment Research raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank raised Danone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Danone from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th.

Get Danone alerts:

DANOY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 203,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,596. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77. Danone has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the Danone, Activia, DanActiv, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Happy Family, Horizon Organic, Light & Fit, Oikos, YoCrunch, and Danio brands; and almond and soy milk, ice creams and novelties, and powdered proteins under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.