Danaher Co. (DHR) Shares Bought by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 4.0% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $30,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Danaher by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 350,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $100.52 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.65 and a fifty-two week high of $110.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.88%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher to $107.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America set a $113.00 price target on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

In other Danaher news, EVP William K. Daniel sold 103,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total value of $10,373,544.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,813,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 10,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,013,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,102,873.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,448 shares of company stock valued at $14,306,623. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

