Daiwa Capital Markets Analysts Give Autoliv (ALV) a $89.00 Price Target

Daiwa Capital Markets set a $89.00 target price on Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) in a research note released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Autoliv from $106.00 to $82.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Autoliv from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Longbow Research set a $120.00 target price on Autoliv and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Autoliv from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.62.

NYSE:ALV opened at $85.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $75.99 and a 52-week high of $115.37.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.23). Autoliv had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.69%.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 42,589 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $3,812,993.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,927.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

