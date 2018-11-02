DA Davidson Lowers IPG Photonics (IPGP) Price Target to $180.00

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at DA Davidson to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.34% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ FY2018 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded IPG Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America began coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IPG Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $142.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.64 and a quick ratio of 6.94. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $107.59 and a fifty-two week high of $264.11.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $356.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.48 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 20.30%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 637 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $57,871.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at $548,461.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 294 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $27,547.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,666.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,131 shares of company stock valued at $103,915. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 263.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 417,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,141,000 after buying an additional 302,662 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth $58,469,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 396.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 323,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after buying an additional 258,306 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,073,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,148,000 after buying an additional 215,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 593,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,048,000 after buying an additional 191,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

