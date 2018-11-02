CytoDyn (CYDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on CytoDyn and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytoDyn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th.

CYDY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 152,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,352. CytoDyn has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $134.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.36.

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that CytoDyn will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

CytoDyn Company Profile

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Its lead product is PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb treatment substitution trial, Phase IIb extension study, Phase IIb/III pivotal trial, and Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV; and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease.

