Cwm LLC Sells 45,247 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 24.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,247 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $697,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 106,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC now owns 253,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after buying an additional 73,454 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 212,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 30,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. 3D Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,141,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,537,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $28.44.

