Cwm LLC Raises Position in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 68.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,193 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DWDP. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in DowDuPont during the second quarter worth approximately $2,148,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in DowDuPont by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 748,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,341,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in DowDuPont by 6.0% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 298,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,675,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in DowDuPont by 6.1% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in DowDuPont by 10.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DWDP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DowDuPont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. MED restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura cut shares of DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. DowDuPont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.71.

In other DowDuPont news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of DowDuPont stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $7,120,633.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Edward D. Breen bought 29,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $1,999,903.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

DowDuPont stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. DowDuPont Inc has a 52 week low of $51.32 and a 52 week high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $122.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is 44.71%.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

