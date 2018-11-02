Cwm LLC Acquires 20,692 Shares of Box Inc (BOX)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,869 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,692 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.07% of BOX worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BOX by 48.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,185,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BOX by 270.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,210 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BOX by 24.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,527,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,627 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BOX by 27.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,586,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,607,000 after acquiring an additional 987,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in BOX by 48.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,552,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,790,000 after acquiring an additional 503,671 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOX alerts:

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $286,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,126.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $109,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,000 shares of company stock worth $5,229,680 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Box Inc has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $29.79.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 27.10% and a negative return on equity of 488.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Box Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Sunday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box Inc (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.