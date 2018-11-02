Customers Bancorp Inc Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (CUBI)

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $66.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.64 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CUBI. ValuEngine cut Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Sandler O’Neill set a $27.00 target price on Customers Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $666.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 452,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,839,000 after buying an additional 12,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,235,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,210,000 after buying an additional 375,171 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 11.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 13,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

