Curtiss-Wright (CW) Given a $120.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.50.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

NYSE:CW traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.53. The company had a trading volume of 234,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,475. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $105.77 and a 52 week high of $143.38. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $595.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 3rd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 11.93%.

In other news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $166,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,443.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,075.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.