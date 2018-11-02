Curis (CRIS) Posts Earnings Results

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 407.29% and a negative return on equity of 225.77%.

Shares of CRIS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 465,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,870. The firm has a market cap of $51.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.11. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRIS. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Curis to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the 2nd quarter valued at $540,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

