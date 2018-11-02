Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc., headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for the acute care and gastroenterology markets. The company’s lead product candidate, Amelior, which is in phase III clinical trials, is an intravenous formulation of ibuprofen for the treatment of both pain and fever. Its products also comprise Acetadote, an intravenous formulation of N-acetylcysteine for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; and Kristalose, a prescription laxative product, which is a crystalline form of lactulose to enhance patient acceptance and compliance. In addition, the company is developing a treatment for fluid buildup in the lungs of cancer patients and an anti-infective for treating fungal infections in immuno-compromised patients. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from $9.25 to $8.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th.

CPIX traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,881. The company has a market cap of $82.67 million, a PE ratio of -75.70 and a beta of 0.48. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 million. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%. Research analysts forecast that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,709 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.40% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 34.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. Its marketed products include Acetadote (acetylcysteine) injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor (ibuprofen) injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose (lactulose) for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Vaprisol (conivaptan) injection for treating hyponatremia; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Ethyol (amifostine) for injection to treat oncology patients; and Totect Injection for the treatment of toxic effects.

