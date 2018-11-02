Culp (CULP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Culp, Inc. manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Company’s fabrics are used in the production of residential and commercial furniture and bedding products, including sofas, recliners, chairs, loveseats, sectionals, sofa-beds, office seating, panel systems, and mattress sets. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for covering mattresses, box springs, and foundations. The Upholstery Fabric segment provides synthetic leathers, velvets, woven jacquards, woven dobbies, and suedes. Culp, Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CULP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Culp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded Culp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Culp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

NYSE CULP opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. Culp has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $295.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.13.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Culp had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $71.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Culp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Culp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,585,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,379,000 after purchasing an additional 19,933 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Culp by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Culp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Culp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 639,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Culp in the first quarter valued at about $5,088,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

