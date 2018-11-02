Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stake in Ford Motor (F)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,025 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,597 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 376,325 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,438 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,639 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, July 27th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

NYSE:F opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $13.48.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.05 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other news, Director Ray T. Charley acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven R. Armstrong sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $124,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,787.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

