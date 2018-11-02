Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $754,000 Stake in INVESCO EXCHANG/KBW HIGH DIVID YIEL (KBWD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/KBW HIGH DIVID YIEL (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 26.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in INVESCO EXCHANG/KBW HIGH DIVID YIEL were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/KBW HIGH DIVID YIEL by 474.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 14,167 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/KBW HIGH DIVID YIEL by 9.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/KBW HIGH DIVID YIEL during the second quarter worth about $305,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/KBW HIGH DIVID YIEL during the second quarter worth about $1,218,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/KBW HIGH DIVID YIEL by 27.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,049,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,192,000 after acquiring an additional 226,153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBWD opened at $21.86 on Friday. INVESCO EXCHANG/KBW HIGH DIVID YIEL has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $24.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. This is an increase from INVESCO EXCHANG/KBW HIGH DIVID YIEL’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 22nd.

