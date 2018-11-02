Cube (AUTO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $453,287.00

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Cube has a market capitalization of $14.91 million and approximately $453,287.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cube has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Cube token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CPDAX, OKEx and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00149638 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00251736 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $623.17 or 0.09759219 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Cube’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel . The official website for Cube is cubeint.io . Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel

Cube can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CPDAX, OKEx, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

