CTI BioPharma (CTIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. CTI BioPharma had a negative net margin of 313.77% and a negative return on equity of 90.92%.

NASDAQ:CTIC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 225,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,579. The stock has a market cap of $99.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -0.65. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTIC. ValuEngine cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, October 1st. JMP Securities set a $8.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 434.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 473,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 101,055 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $617,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

