CSX (CSX) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CSX. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “$69.00” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Scotiabank set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CSX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $82.00 price objective on shares of CSX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $69.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. CSX has a 1 year low of $48.26 and a 1 year high of $76.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. CSX had a net margin of 55.19% and a return on equity of 21.38%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

