CSP (CSPI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

NASDAQ CSPI traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.95. 2,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 million, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.29. CSP has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $18.89.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter. CSP had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 0.43%.

In other news, Director C Shelton James sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,840.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSP stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.70% of CSP worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for automated trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand.

