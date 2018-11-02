Cryptojacks (CJ) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Cryptojacks (CURRENCY:CJ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Cryptojacks has a total market capitalization of $103,694.00 and approximately $107.00 worth of Cryptojacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptojacks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. In the last week, Cryptojacks has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cryptojacks Coin Profile

CJ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX13 hashing algorithm. Cryptojacks’ total supply is 406,568,581 coins. Cryptojacks’ official website is cryptojacks.com . Cryptojacks’ official Twitter account is @CryptoJacksCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cryptojacks Coin Trading

Cryptojacks can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptojacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptojacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptojacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

