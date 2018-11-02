CryptoFlow (CFL) Reaches Market Cap of $373,768.00

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 2nd. CryptoFlow has a market capitalization of $373,768.00 and $3,417.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoFlow has traded down 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00149856 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00252626 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $616.25 or 0.09664871 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012614 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 358,924,742 coins and its circulating supply is 59,121,946 coins. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.