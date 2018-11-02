Crypto.com Achieves Market Cap of $69.66 Million (MCO)

Crypto.com (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One Crypto.com token can now be bought for about $4.41 or 0.00069727 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, DDEX, OKEx and Livecoin. Crypto.com has a total market capitalization of $69.66 million and $1.20 million worth of Crypto.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crypto.com has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007247 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00149972 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00251933 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.49 or 0.09920019 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00013057 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Crypto.com Profile

Crypto.com was first traded on May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. Crypto.com’s official website is crypto.com . Crypto.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com . The Reddit community for Crypto.com is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto

Buying and Selling Crypto.com

Crypto.com can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Binance, Bithumb, YoBit, Livecoin, IDEX, LATOKEN, OKEx, EXX, BigONE, Bittrex, Liqui, ABCC, DDEX, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Huobi, Coinnest, Gate.io, Coinrail and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

