Cryolife (CRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.57 million. Cryolife had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Shares of CRY stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,958. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.65 and a beta of 0.61. Cryolife has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $36.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Cryolife alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRY. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cryolife in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Cryolife from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

In other news, Director C Elkins Ronald sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $38,393.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,323,676.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $4,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,251,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 356,979 shares of company stock valued at $11,575,702 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Cryolife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Cryolife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryolife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.