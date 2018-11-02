Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $200.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.66 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Cross Country Healthcare updated its Q4 guidance to $0.01-0.03 EPS.

CCRN traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 17,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,491. The firm has a market cap of $325.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other news, insider William J. Grubbs acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $89,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 422,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,058.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Trunfio acquired 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $100,429.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,090.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 37,341 shares of company stock valued at $344,203. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCRN shares. ValuEngine lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research set a $13.00 price target on Cross Country Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

