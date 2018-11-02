Croda International’s (CRDA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRDA. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Croda International from GBX 5,050 ($65.99) to GBX 5,300 ($69.25) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,450 ($71.21) price objective (up previously from GBX 5,100 ($66.64)) on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Numis Securities increased their price objective on Croda International from GBX 4,300 ($56.19) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded Croda International to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Croda International from GBX 4,600 ($60.11) to GBX 4,800 ($62.72) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,736.36 ($61.89).

Shares of CRDA traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,832 ($63.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,652. Croda International has a 1-year low of GBX 3,461 ($45.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,668 ($61.00).

In other news, insider Tom Brophy acquired 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,021 ($65.61) per share, for a total transaction of £2,761.55 ($3,608.45). Insiders purchased 888 shares of company stock worth $4,584,119 in the last 90 days.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, specialty additives for agricultural films, and seed enhancement and animal health chemicals; lubricant additives, specialty additives for plastics, coatings and polymers, advanced materials, and vehicle cleaning chemicals; and specialty ingredients for skin care, hair care, sun care, self-tanning, color cosmetics, body care, bath and shower, deodorants, anti-perspirants, depilatories, men's grooming, oral hygiene, and baby care applications.

