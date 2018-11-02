Critical Review: Speedway Motorsports (TRK) & Canterbury Park (CPHC)

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) and Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Speedway Motorsports alerts:

Speedway Motorsports has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Canterbury Park has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Speedway Motorsports and Canterbury Park’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Speedway Motorsports $453.59 million 1.46 $148.24 million $0.91 17.84 Canterbury Park $56.95 million 1.18 $4.09 million N/A N/A

Speedway Motorsports has higher revenue and earnings than Canterbury Park.

Dividends

Speedway Motorsports pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Canterbury Park pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Speedway Motorsports pays out 65.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Speedway Motorsports and Canterbury Park, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Speedway Motorsports 0 0 0 0 N/A Canterbury Park 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Speedway Motorsports and Canterbury Park’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Speedway Motorsports 33.47% 4.07% 2.50% Canterbury Park 7.84% 7.99% 5.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Speedway Motorsports shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of Canterbury Park shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.0% of Speedway Motorsports shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.3% of Canterbury Park shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Speedway Motorsports beats Canterbury Park on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Speedway Motorsports Company Profile

Speedway Motorsports, Inc., through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities. As of December 31, 2017, its racing facilities included total seating capacity of approximately 715,000 with 754 luxury suites. The company also provides souvenir merchandising, including screen-printing and embroidery, as well as food, beverage, and hospitality catering services; and radio programming, production, and distribution services. In addition, it manufactures and distributes modified racing cars and parts; produces and sells micro-lubricant; distributes, wholesales, and retails motorsports and other sports-related souvenir merchandise and apparel; leases oil and gas mineral rights; and rents office, warehouse, and industrial park space, as well as track rentals for motorsports and non-motorsports events and activities, and driving schools. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Concord, North Carolina. Speedway Motorsports Inc. is a subsidiary of Sonic Financial Corporation.

Canterbury Park Company Profile

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis. The Card Casino segment offers unbanked card games, such as poker and table games. The Food and Beverage segment operates concession stands, restaurants and buffets, bars, and other food venues; and café style restaurants and full service bars within the Card Casino and simulcast area. This segment also provides lounge services; buffet restaurant; various concession style food and beverages; and catering and events services. The Development segment engages in real estate development compatible with racetrack operations; and various development opportunities, such as office, restaurants, hotel, entertainment and retail operations. It is also involved in related services and activities, such as parking, advertising signage, publication sales, and other entertainment events and activities. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Shakopee, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Speedway Motorsports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedway Motorsports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.