Critical Review: Plexus (PLXS) & Eltek (ELTK)

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) and Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Plexus and Eltek’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plexus $2.87 billion 0.67 $13.04 million $3.23 18.63 Eltek $32.75 million 0.19 -$3.77 million N/A N/A

Plexus has higher revenue and earnings than Eltek.

Profitability

This table compares Plexus and Eltek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plexus 0.45% 11.98% 5.73% Eltek -9.85% -112.37% -15.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Plexus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Eltek shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Plexus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Plexus has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eltek has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Plexus and Eltek, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plexus 0 1 2 0 2.67 Eltek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Plexus currently has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.32%. Given Plexus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Plexus is more favorable than Eltek.

Summary

Plexus beats Eltek on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers product conceptualization solutions; and product design and value-engineering solutions, including program management, feasibility studies, specification development for product features and functionality, circuit design, field programmable gate array design, printed circuit board layout, embedded software design, mechanical design, test specifications development and product verification testing, and automated production solutions and complex automation design. The company also provides commercialization solutions, such as prototyping, new product introduction, design for supply chain, test development, and transition management; manufacturing solutions; and fulfillment and logistics solutions. In addition, it offers sustaining solutions, which include aftermarket services, such as screening, loaner program, part harvesting, in/out warranty repair, advanced exchange, part repair, upgrade, demo unit management, warranty redemption, refurbishment, recycling, part fulfillment, decontamination, destruction, part fulfillment with warranty redemption, complaint handling, and part sales. The company provides its solutions to companies in the networking/communications, healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, and defense/security/aerospace sectors. Plexus Corp. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries. The company markets and sells its products primarily through direct sales personnel, sales representatives, and PCB trading and manufacturing companies. Eltek Ltd. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel. Eltek Ltd. is a subsidiary of Nistec Ltd.

