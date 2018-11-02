Critical Review: Aquabounty Technologies (AQB) and Sino Agro Food (SIAF)

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) and Sino Agro Food (OTCMKTS:SIAF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aquabounty Technologies and Sino Agro Food, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquabounty Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sino Agro Food 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aquabounty Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.38%. Given Aquabounty Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aquabounty Technologies is more favorable than Sino Agro Food.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Aquabounty Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Sino Agro Food shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Aquabounty Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Sino Agro Food shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aquabounty Technologies and Sino Agro Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquabounty Technologies N/A -46.49% -38.03% Sino Agro Food -10.98% 3.42% 3.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aquabounty Technologies and Sino Agro Food’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquabounty Technologies $53.28 million 0.64 -$9.25 million ($1.06) -2.51 Sino Agro Food $198.17 million 0.08 -$13.10 million N/A N/A

Aquabounty Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sino Agro Food.

Risk and Volatility

Aquabounty Technologies has a beta of -2.41, indicating that its share price is 341% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sino Agro Food has a beta of -0.67, indicating that its share price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Aquabounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

About Sino Agro Food

Sino Agro Food, Inc. operates as an agriculture technology and natural food holding company in the People Republic of China. The company engages in growing and selling fishes, eels, and prawns; manufacturing and selling organic fertilizers, and bulk and concentrated livestock feed; and rearing and selling whole beef cattle and packaged beef meat. It is also involved in growing and selling Hylocereus Undatus (HU) flowers; and drying, value added processing, and selling HU flower products. In addition, the company engages in the sheep cultivation activities; development of restaurants; plantation of crops and pastures; and distribution of imported meat and seafood. Further, it operates as an engineering and consulting company that builds and operates agriculture and aquaculture farms. The company was formerly known as A Power Agro Agriculture Development, Inc. and changed its name to Sino Agro Food, Inc. in December 2007. Sino Agro Food, Inc. is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

