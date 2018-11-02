Critical Contrast: Bancorp 34 (BCTF) and Athens Bancshares (AFCB)

Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ:BCTF) and Athens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:AFCB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Bancorp 34 alerts:

This table compares Bancorp 34 and Athens Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp 34 $27.87 million 1.84 $360,000.00 N/A N/A Athens Bancshares $24.69 million 3.58 $4.13 million N/A N/A

Athens Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bancorp 34.

Dividends

Athens Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Bancorp 34 does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Bancorp 34 and Athens Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 34 0.94% 0.62% 0.08% Athens Bancshares 20.06% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bancorp 34 and Athens Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A Athens Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.4% of Athens Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Bancorp 34 has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athens Bancshares has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bancorp 34 beats Athens Bancshares on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management. The company also originates residential real estate loans, including multi-family residential real estate loans, as well as commercial real estate loans, such as construction, commercial, and industrial loans; and consumer and other loans. It operates 4 full-service banking centers, including 1 each in Otero and Dona Ana Counties, New Mexico; and 2 in Maricopa County, Arizona, as well as 10 loan production offices in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Washington, and Oregon. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

About Athens Bancshares

Athens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Athens Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides financial services to consumers and businesses primarily in McMinn, Monroe, and Bradley counties, Tennessee. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; regular savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as IRA accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential loans; non-residential real estate loans; construction loans for one-to four-family homes, and commercial properties, including assisted living facilities, retail shops and office units, and multi-family properties; land and land development loans; multi-family real estate loans; consumer loans consisting of home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, and loans secured by deposits; and commercial business loans to small businesses. Athens Bancshares Corporation operates through its seven branches located in Athens, Sweetwater, Etowah, Madisonville, and Cleveland, Tennessee. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Athens, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp 34 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp 34 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.