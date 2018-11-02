Criteo (CRTO) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Nomura

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its target price lowered by Nomura from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Criteo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,390. Criteo has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Criteo had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Criteo by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 374,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after buying an additional 38,592 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Criteo by 2.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Criteo by 168.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 584,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after buying an additional 367,081 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of Criteo by 21.7% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 72,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

