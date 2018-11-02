Criteo (CRTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.00 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Criteo updated its Q4 2018 guidance to EPS and its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

Criteo stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.97. The stock had a trading volume of 183,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,628. Criteo has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $38.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Several research analysts have commented on CRTO shares. Pivotal Research began coverage on Criteo in a report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. MED dropped their price objective on Criteo to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Criteo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

